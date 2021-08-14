Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,012 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. 1,958,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,654. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

