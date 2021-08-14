Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,745 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,763. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

