Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 188 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $624.79. 820,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

