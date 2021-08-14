Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,037 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $55.97. 7,396,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

