Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,922 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 311.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,257. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

