Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 397 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $451.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,856. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

