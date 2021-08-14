Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 492 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.92. 1,069,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

