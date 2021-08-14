Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

