The Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 279.20% and a negative net margin of 35.21%.

WTER traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 1,741,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.00. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

