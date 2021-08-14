The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,535 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,921 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 254,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 68.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

