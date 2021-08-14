The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BK stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,782. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

