The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.