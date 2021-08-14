The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

