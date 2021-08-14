The ChampCoin (TCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $244,014.00

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $244,014.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00323739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.16 or 0.00968569 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

