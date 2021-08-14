The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,393 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 3,549,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.