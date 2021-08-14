The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 96.8% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.