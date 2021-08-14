The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of The Cooper Companies worth $68,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $436.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.93 and a 12 month high of $442.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.29.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

