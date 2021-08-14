The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.35% of The Ensign Group worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.