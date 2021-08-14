The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.15 or 0.00584671 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

