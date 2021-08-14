The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,029,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.78. 1,977,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

