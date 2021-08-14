The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $76,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $410.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

