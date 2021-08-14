The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $102,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.44.

The Home Depot stock opened at $331.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.35. The firm has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.