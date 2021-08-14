The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.