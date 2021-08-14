The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

Several research firms recently commented on BATRK. Barclays increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock remained flat at $$26.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

