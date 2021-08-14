The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $461.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.50 million and the highest is $475.00 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $355.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.45.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

