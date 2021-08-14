The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Down 66.5% in July

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE NWHM opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. The New Home has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.59.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The New Home had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The New Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The New Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The New Home by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The New Home in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The New Home by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The New Home from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

