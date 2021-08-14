The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

