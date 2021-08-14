The Sandbox Achieves Market Cap of $559.97 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $559.97 million and approximately $173.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $778.05 or 0.01657130 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,592,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.