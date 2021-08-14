The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.66. 901,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,047. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $307.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.