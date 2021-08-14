The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 255.3% in July

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 255.3% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

