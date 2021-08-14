The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 255.3% in July

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 255.3% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

