The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Cut by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 122,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 132,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

