The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 5,385,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

