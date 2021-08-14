The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 985.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

