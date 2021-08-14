The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.