The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

