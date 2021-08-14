The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

