The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,704 ($22.26). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,693.50 ($22.13), with a volume of 320,008 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,832.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

