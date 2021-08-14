The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,667 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.