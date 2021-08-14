TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MVEN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. TheMaven has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71.
TheMaven Company Profile
