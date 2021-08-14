TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVEN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. TheMaven has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

