Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $993.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.