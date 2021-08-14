Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.64. 604,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $546.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

