Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $97.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00293442 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00034836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.51 or 0.02484268 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.