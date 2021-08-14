Throne Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00004956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $633,312.83 and approximately $116.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

