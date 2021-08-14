Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.43 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $87.91 million and $18.43 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.29 or 0.00610501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.