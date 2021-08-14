Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00135586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00155571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,721.38 or 0.99866321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00871574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

