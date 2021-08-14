Tierion (TNT) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00879183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00105347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043899 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.