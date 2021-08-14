TigerCash 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.10 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $752,897.89 and approximately $5.10 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00883096 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.