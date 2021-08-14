Time New Bank Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $1.01 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00875046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00102894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043738 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.