Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. 365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $121,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $4,850,000.

Tio Tech A Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

