Titan Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $129.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006198 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007251 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

